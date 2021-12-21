Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Northwest Natural worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

