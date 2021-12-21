Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

