Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Genesco worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $853.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

