Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 268,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.63. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.15 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total transaction of $3,044,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

