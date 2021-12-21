SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Tops $3.99 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $352,532.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded up 6,146.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

