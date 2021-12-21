SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.40

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SLPE opened at GBX 546.97 ($7.23) on Tuesday. SL Private Equity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.06 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 561.73 ($7.42). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 512.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 474.58. The firm has a market cap of £840.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51.

SL Private Equity Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

