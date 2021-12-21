Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in November

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SKY opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

