SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $542,619.01 and approximately $51,938.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006692 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

