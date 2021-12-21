Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of SKX opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

