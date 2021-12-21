Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSLX opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

