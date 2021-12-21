Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Hits $0.0044

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $13,736.48 and approximately $19.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028299 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.