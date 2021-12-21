Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.16 and last traded at $140.41. 4,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,448,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

