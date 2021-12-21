Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $98.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $91.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,935 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

