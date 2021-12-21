Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report $200.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $200.85 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $242.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $810.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $883.31 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.93. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.