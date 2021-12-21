Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

