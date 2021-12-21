Signaturefd LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.