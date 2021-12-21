Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

