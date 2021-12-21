Signaturefd LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of COO stock opened at $389.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.29 and its 200-day moving average is $412.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.40 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

