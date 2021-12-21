Signaturefd LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In other news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

