Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after acquiring an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.