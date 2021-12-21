Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,908 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,651 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

