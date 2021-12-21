Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 74,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 44,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.