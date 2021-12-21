Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,668 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.63.

