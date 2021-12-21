Sierra Oncology’s (SRRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $333.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

