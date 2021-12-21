Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €65.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($68.88).

ETR SHL opened at €64.02 ($71.93) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.02).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

