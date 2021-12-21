Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €65.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($68.88).

ETR SHL opened at €64.02 ($71.93) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

