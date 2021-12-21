Showcase (SHO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,501.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Showcase has a market cap of $210,802.72 and $76,501.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00051242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.88 or 0.08199913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,885.19 or 1.00191452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.