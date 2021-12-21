Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Increases By 26.5%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 161,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $180.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 62.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

