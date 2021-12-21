Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Drops By 17.6%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,655,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 2,008,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

