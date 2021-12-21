Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Grows By 22.5%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SEHCF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

