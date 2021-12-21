Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Grows By 22.5%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SEHCF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
