Short Interest in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Declines By 20.4%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTS opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Stable Road Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO John C. Rood sold 28,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $212,550.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $580,870.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,274 over the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

