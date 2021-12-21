Short Interest in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Increases By 20.9%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGFY. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Get Signify Health alerts:

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.