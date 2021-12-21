Short Interest in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expands By 23.4%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.63. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

