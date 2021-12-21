Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Declines By 20.2%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTIP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 133,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.24. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 39.59%.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

