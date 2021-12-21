Short Interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Drops By 19.5%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,309.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNARF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

MNARF stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis; to enhance the value of the real estate investment trusts (REIT) assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

