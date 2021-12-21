Short Interest in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rises By 21.3%

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

