Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Rises By 25.8%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,382,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 3,484,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EDVMF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

