Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Increases By 20.1%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 882,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of DESP opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 332.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 124.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,073,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 449,212 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

