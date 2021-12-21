Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Decreases By 18.0%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,481,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 1,806,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. Daimler has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.31 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDAIF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

