Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Grows By 19.3%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 318,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 724,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter worth about $7,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,145,262 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCP opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COCP shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

