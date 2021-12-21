Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Grows By 17.2%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 264,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $116,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRPB stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

