Short Interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Declines By 22.6%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Get BTRS alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.21. BTRS has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.