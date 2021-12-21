Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 24.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

