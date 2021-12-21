Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expands By 21.1%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

ASMB stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

