Short Interest in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Declines By 22.1%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 15,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,232,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,229,824 shares of company stock valued at $224,840,091. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion and a PE ratio of -13.02. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

