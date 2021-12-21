Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Declines By 23.3%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AGM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGMH opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

