Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.32

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.32 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

