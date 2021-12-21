ShipChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $472.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. ShipChain has a market cap of $759,046.02 and approximately $472.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006736 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.