SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.