SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

