SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2,424.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,996,000 after buying an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,470,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,745,000 after buying an additional 7,632,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,237,000 after buying an additional 5,863,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,710,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,098,000 after buying an additional 182,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

